Indian Army to mark 2019 as 'Year of Next of Kin' to help families of martyrs

New Delhi: Bravehearts in the Indian Army who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty deserve the country's top honours but their familes too require all the support they can get. And while the Indian Army is known for its compassion, General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday that 2019 would be marked as the 'Year of Next of Kin.'

The Army chief said that it is his top priority to ensure that families of fallen heroes deserve every bit of support they require and deserve. "Year of 2019 is planned to be the 'Year of Next of Kin'. Many soldiers, who are no more with us, their next of kin, require our support and assistance," he said.

The Indian Army had marked 2018 as the 'Year of Disabled in the Line of Duty'. This was especially to honour soldiers who have been disbaled in the line of duty while serving the nation and to celebrate the undying spirit of soldiers.

A number of initiatives were taken - including providing monetary and medical assistance - to soldiers who suffered mishap in the line of duty. The Indian Army had created awareness and organisational support.