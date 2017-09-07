close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Indian Army will breach LoC and strike whenever needed: Lt Gen D Ambu

Lt General D Ambu, who heads the Northern Command, on Thursday said that the Indian Army will breach the Line of Control and strike against enemies whenever the need arises in future.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 12:37
Indian Army will breach LoC and strike whenever needed: Lt Gen D Ambu

Jammu: Lt. General D Ambu, who heads the Northern Command, on Thursday said that the Indian Army will breach the Line of Control (LoC) and strike against enemies whenever the need arises in future.

When we want to we will be able to breach it (LoC), go across and strike when we need, Lt. Gen D Ambu was quoted as saying by ANI.

Reacting to the last year's surgical strikes by the Indian Army, he said, ''It was a point we wanted to drive home across that LoC is not a line that cannot be breached.''

Through Army's unprecedented action, we sent a subtle message that we wanted to convey, he added.

Justifying the surgical strikes by the Indian Army, Lt. Gen D Ambu said, ''A large number of terrorist camps and launch pads exist across south and north of Pir Panjal, they have not decreased, so this kind of action is needed.''

Ambu made these remarks in Udhampur.

Praising the efforts of the armed forces in checking incidents of cross-border infiltration, Lt. General Ambu said, ''While a lot of attempts are made (to infiltrate) every year, but most are not successful, there has been a sharp decline.''

Lt Gen Devraj Anbu was appointed as new chief of strategically important Northern Command in place of Lt. Gen. DS Hooda, who retired on November 30, last year. 

Anbu took charge of the Command on December 1.

TAGS

Lt General Devraj AmbuIndian ArmySurgical strikesLoC

From Zee News

What&#039;s the mystery behind Jupiter&#039;s powerful auroras? Juno gives an unexpected answer
Space

What's the mystery behind Jupiter's powerful auro...

Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge as Defence Minister, thanks PM Modi
India

Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge as Defence Minister, thanks...

IRCTC hotel scam: CBI summons Lalu Yadav, son Tejashwi next week
India

IRCTC hotel scam: CBI summons Lalu Yadav, son Tejashwi next...

Twitter brings its dark &#039;&#039;Night Mode&#039;&#039; theme to desktop
Internet & Social Media

Twitter brings its dark ''Night Mode''...

Vivo V7+ selfie phone to be launched in India today: All you should know
Mobiles

Vivo V7+ selfie phone to be launched in India today: All yo...

Put &#039;greatest possible pressure&#039; on North Korea: Japan&#039;s Abe urges world leaders
Asia

Put 'greatest possible pressure' on North Korea:...

Australian court dismisses challenge to gay marriage postal vote
Australia-OceaniaWorld

Australian court dismisses challenge to gay marriage postal...

WorldAsia

Detained Taiwan activist to stand trial in China

Hector&#039;s dolphin population witnesses 80 percent decline in New Zealand
Environment

Hector's dolphin population witnesses 80 percent decli...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Amit Shah’s mission NE: BJP set to move in for the kill

When MK Narayanan stalled Siachen deal

Privacy versus transparency

When laws are (mis)used to browbeat the armed forces

With the Supreme Court stepping in, Gau rakshaks better beware!