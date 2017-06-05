Indian Army will take 'appropriate retaliatory action' if Pakistan abets infiltration: DGMO

New Delhi: While stating that India wants peace along its border, Indian Director General Military Operations Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt on Monday told his Pakistani counterpart that "appropriate retaliatory action" will be taken if Pakistan abets infiltration.

A statement from the Indian Army on Monday said the Indian DGMO spoke to his Pakistani counterpart after a request by Pakistan, and discussed the current situation along the Line of Control.

"DGMO Indian Army conveyed his commitment to ensure peace and tranquility which is contingent on Pakistan Army's intentions and actions," the statement said.

"If Pakistan Army continues to abet infiltrations and cause cross LoC firing, the Indian Army would take appropriate retaliatory action," it said.

"Needless escalations" by the Pakistani side were highlighted.

When Pakistan raised the issue of civilian killings, the Indian DGMO said the Indian Army is a professional force which does not harm civilians in any manner.

"Indian Army is a professional Army and we will not harm civilians in any manner," Lt. Gen. Bhatt told his counterpart.

This comes as tension continues to simmer along the India-Pakistan border, with several ceasefire violations being reported in recent months.

On June 1, a civilian was killed and two others, including a BSF trooper, were injured in firing exchanges between Pakistani and Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the same day, Pakistan also summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad over fresh ceasefire violations on the Line of Control, claiming that one Pakistani civilian was killed.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had visited Jammu and Kashmir last week to review the security and also met state Governor N.N. Vohra to discuss the security situation.

The Army on May 23 had released a video of attack on Pakistani posts across the LoC. The video showed what appeared as bunkers in a forested area being bombed and smoke and fire billowing up after the explosion.

