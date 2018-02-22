Indian Army's clarion call to the bravest of the brave - Watch

Indian Army is the largest voluntary defence force in the world and is renowned for its valour, heroism, sacrifice, fortitude and professionalism. The force has more than 1.36 million active soldiers while there are over 2.8 million reserve personnel. There is always a huge rush to join the Army among the youngsters as soldiers and officers.

The official twitter handle of the Indian Army has released a short video with a shloka from the Bhagavad Gita which says the bravehearts who attain martyrdom on the battlefield shall go to heaven and those who win the war will rule the earth.

The video shows officers and soldiers paradropping from helicopters, getting ready for a rescue and relief mission and undertaking combat operations. The short clip of 33 seconds sums up the ethos of Indian Army.

The Supreme Commander of the Indian Army is the President of India and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general, leads the force. The Army operates across a wide range of geographical regions including the icy heights of Siachen, the hot deserts of Thar, dense forests of the northeast and the creeks of Gujarat. The values of the army infused in the soldier through the years of training are:

Espirit-de-Corps: The spirit of comradeship and brotherhood of the brave, regardless of caste, creed or religion. The motto is, "One for all and all for one"!

Spirit of Selfless Sacrifice: The tradition is never to question, but to do or die for the three "Ns"; Naam, i.e. name-honour- of the unit/Army/Nation, 'Namak'(salt) i.e. loyalty to the Nation, and 'Nishan', i.e. the insignia or flag of his unit/regiment/Army/Nation which the soldiers hold afloat willingly.

Valour: Fearlessness in combat and in the face of the enemy even when fighting against great odds or even when facing sure death.

Non-discrimination: The Indian Army does not discriminate on account of caste, creed or religion. A soldier is a soldier first and anything else later. He prays under a common roof. It is this unique character, which makes him bind in a team despite such diversity.

Fairness and Honesty: The spirit of honesty and fair play. He fights for a just cause that extends even to the enemy (prisoner or wounded).

Discipline and Integrity: Discipline and integrity impart the feeling of patriotism, honesty and courage under all circumstances, however strong be the provocation otherwise.

Fidelity, Honour and Courage: He is a man on whose shoulders lies the honour and integrity of his nation. He knows that he is the last line of defence and he cannot fail the Nation.

Death to Dishonour: A close bond amongst soldiers forces them to choose death to dishonour. The concept of 'IZZAT' (HONOUR) in the clan / unit enables them to shun the fear of death; to be called a coward in the peer group is worse than death.

Forthrightness: A soldier has to be forthright, for on his word the men he leads are going to lay down their lives without questioning why.

These values stoke the attitude of Service before Self in every soldier. The famous credo of Chetwode Hall at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun is deeply imbibed in the men in Olive Green. It is the spirit of this credo, imbibed in every officer that binds him with his men in an unshakeable bond of camaraderie:

The safety, honour and welfare of your country comes first

always and every time.

The honour, welfare and comfort of the men you command come next.

Your own ease, comfort and safety come last always and every time.

Organisation (Arms and Services) of the Army