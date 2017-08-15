Indian, Chinese soldiers scuffle in Ladakh

New Delhi: A brief scuffle between Indian and Chinese troops was reported from Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, informed sources said, even as the Army officials in Delhi refused to comment.

The Chinese soldiers are said to have attempted to cross the Line of Actual Control near Pangong lake but were stopped by Indian soldiers.

After a brief stand-off, the Chinese troops went back, the sources added.

The latest incident comes in the wake of a stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Sikkim.

A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting on the Indian Independence Day was also not held this time as the Chinese side did not respond to a communication from the Indian side.