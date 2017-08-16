Indian, Chinese troops hold border meeting after Ladakh scuffle, discuss issues to ensure 'peace'

New Delhi: A day after a skirmish between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh, both sides held a Border Personnel Meeting on Wednesday.

According to sources in the Army, a 'pre-scheduled' BPM was held in Chusul today afternoon.

The meeting discussed incidents and issues to ensure "strengthening of existing mechanisms for maintaining peace and tranquility", as per IANS.

Indian troops foil China's incursion bid in Ladakh

Yesterday, Indian border guards had frustrated an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory along the banks of famous Pangong lake in Ladakh resulting in stone pelting that had caused minor injuries to people on both sides.

Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had tried to enter the Indian side in two areas - Finger Four and Finger Five - twice between 6 am and 9 am.

But on both the occasions their attempts were thwarted by alert Indian troops, officials had said, as per PTI.

After Chinese troopers found their path blocked by Indian soldiers who formed a human chain, they began hurling stones, prompting a swift retaliation by Indian border guards.

Personnel from both sides had received minor injuries and the situation was brought under control after the customary banner drill under which both sides hold banners before stepping back to their respective positions.

The development in Ladakh comes as troops of both sides are locked in a standoff in Doklam in Sikkim sector.

Doklam standoff enters third month, China asks India to withdraw

Meanwhile, China today again told India to pull back its troops from Doklam where the standoff entered the third month.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying reiterated Beijing's stance, asking India to withdraw troops from Doklam.

On June 16, the Indian Army stopped the Chinese PLA from building a road in Doklam, leading to the face-off. Doklam, in the tri-junction of India, China and Bhutan, is claimed by Beijing and Thimphu.

"As for the trespass of Indian troops in Doklam area, China's position is firm and consistent - that is Indian border troops must be withdrawn unconditionally and this is a precondition for any meaningful talks between the two sides," Hua said.

India has said it is ready to pull back troops if China does so too, an offer Beijing has outright rejected.

This is the longest military standoff between India and China after 1987 when both sides faced-off in Somordong Chu valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With Agency inputs)