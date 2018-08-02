हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard ship Aruna Asaf Ali saves passenger vessel MV Sawaraj, rescues 343 persons on-board

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Aruna Asaf Ali rescued over 343 personnel stuck on-board flooded passenger vessel MV Swaraj on Thursday.

Port Blair: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Aruna Asaf Ali rescued over 343 personnel stuck on-board flooded passenger vessel MV Swaraj on Thursday.

MV Sawaraj, located nearly 40 Nautical Miles off Car Nicobar, in the northernmost part of Andaman and Nicobar Island, reported severe flooding in the ship and requested for immediate assistance.

 

The ICG ship reached the location on time and shifted all passengers safely. 

 

 

Later, de-flooding and Damage Control commenced using heavy-duty submersible pumps, said the Coast Guard.

ICG ship Aruna Asaf Ali is a Sarojini Naidu-Class fast patrol vessel, known for its high speed, armed surveillance platform and shallow water operations capability.

With agency inputs

Indian Coast GuardICG shipAruna Asaf AliMV Swaraj

