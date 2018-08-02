Indian Coast Guard ship Aruna Asaf Ali saves passenger vessel MV Sawaraj, rescues 343 persons on-board

Port Blair: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Aruna Asaf Ali rescued over 343 personnel stuck on-board flooded passenger vessel MV Swaraj on Thursday.

MV Sawaraj, located nearly 40 Nautical Miles off Car Nicobar, in the northernmost part of Andaman and Nicobar Island, reported severe flooding in the ship and requested for immediate assistance.

A Passenger Vessel 40 Nautical Miles off Car Nicobar (A&N group of Islands) carrying 343 personnel reports severe flooding on board & seeks immediate assistance. @IndiaCoastGuard Ship at sea diverted for assistance in coordination with ICG Dornier Aircraft @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/ABxRbiQmKm — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 2, 2018

Update on #SAR off Andaman & Nicobar Island. @IndiaCoastGuard Ship arrived scene of incidence & boarded the Vessel 'MV Swaraj Dweep'. De-flooding and Damage Control commenced using heavy duty submersible pumps. All crew Safe @DefenceMinIndia @shipmin_india pic.twitter.com/D8JGhjcgae — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 2, 2018

The ICG ship reached the location on time and shifted all passengers safely.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Vessel Aruna Asaf Ali reaches passenger vessel MV Sawaraj (40 Nautical Miles off Car Nicobar, Andaman & Nicobar Island) that reported severe flooding and sought immediate assistance. All passengers safely shifted to Coast Guard vessel,de-flooding started. pic.twitter.com/Dh57c1qgBe — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018

Later, de-flooding and Damage Control commenced using heavy-duty submersible pumps, said the Coast Guard.

ICG ship Aruna Asaf Ali is a Sarojini Naidu-Class fast patrol vessel, known for its high speed, armed surveillance platform and shallow water operations capability.

With agency inputs