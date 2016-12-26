Indian commandos preparing for 'Surgical Strike Part 2' with high-tech weapons - WATCH SPECIAL REPORT

New Delhi: Indian special forces and commandos, known for their courage and bravery, are gearing up for 'Surgical Strike Part 2' with high-tech weapons to decimate enemies.

According to a report, to aid special forces and commandos with high-tech weapons and arms, over Rs 6000 will be spent by Narendra Modi government on armed forces to buy high-tech and advanced weapons for soldiers.

Of this budget, Rs 5500 to be spent on 6 new aircraft.

Also, Rs 300 crore will be spent on rifles, machine guns, grenade launchersm, etc.

Moreover, coast guard will be enabled with 6 new multi-mission aircraft.

And, Indian Air Force will get one more C 17 carrier aircraft.

Reports claim that automatic grenade launchers will also be bought to decimate enemies.

Earlier, in a first, India had carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the LoC with the Army inflicting "significant casualties" on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from PoK. The strikes took place days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Uri attack would not go unpunished.

Seven terror launch pads across the Line of Control(LoC) were targeted by the Army on the intervening night of September 28 and 29 in a nearly five-hour-long operation during which heliborne and ground forces were deployed.