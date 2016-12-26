Indian commandos preparing for 'Surgical Strike Part 2' with high-tech weapons - WATCH SPECIAL REPORT
New Delhi: Indian special forces and commandos, known for their courage and bravery, are gearing up for 'Surgical Strike Part 2' with high-tech weapons to decimate enemies.
According to a report, to aid special forces and commandos with high-tech weapons and arms, over Rs 6000 will be spent by Narendra Modi government on armed forces to buy high-tech and advanced weapons for soldiers.
Of this budget, Rs 5500 to be spent on 6 new aircraft.
Also, Rs 300 crore will be spent on rifles, machine guns, grenade launchersm, etc.
Moreover, coast guard will be enabled with 6 new multi-mission aircraft.
And, Indian Air Force will get one more C 17 carrier aircraft.
Reports claim that automatic grenade launchers will also be bought to decimate enemies.
WATCH SPECIAL REPORT:-
Surgical strikes
Earlier, in a first, India had carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the LoC with the Army inflicting "significant casualties" on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from PoK. The strikes took place days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Uri attack would not go unpunished.
Seven terror launch pads across the Line of Control(LoC) were targeted by the Army on the intervening night of September 28 and 29 in a nearly five-hour-long operation during which heliborne and ground forces were deployed.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Sudhir Chaudhary in conversation with Aamir Khan and team Dangal
- People have tried to give demonetisation a communal face, says PM Modi
- Is the govt planning to take action against anonymous property?
- Note ban will ensure that black money hoarders are not shown any mercy: PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of pathetic conditions of unemployment in India
- This Geeta Phogat real fight will put Dangal to shame — WATCH
- Ravichandran Ashwin becomes father of a baby girl; wife announces news in coolest manner possible
- Zeenat Aman reacts to Sunny Leone’s 'Laila Main Laila' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'
- Mohammed Shami hits back on social media dogmatism, asks trollers first do self introspection
- Dangal: Aamir Khan-starrer gets most important detail of Geeta Phogat's gold-winning match wrong