close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Indian daughters, Pakistani daughters-in-law always welcome: Sushma Swaraj's lovely tweet wins hearts

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has once again won hearts with a lovely tweet to Indian daughters and daughters-in-law from other countries.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 09:53
Indian daughters, Pakistani daughters-in-law always welcome: Sushma Swaraj&#039;s lovely tweet wins hearts
Sushma Swaraj, who has over 8.69 million Twitter followers, is known to actively resolve problems of Indians living abroad.

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has once again won hearts with a lovely tweet to Indian daughters and daughters-in-law from other countries.

Responding to a tweet requesting for visa help, Swaraj tweeted:

 

The 65-year-old BJP leader, who has over 8.69 million Twitter followers, is known to actively resolve problems of Indians living abroad.

Yesterday, an editorial piece in The Wall Street Journal called Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj "India’s Best-Loved Politician" in the world’s biggest democracy. "In her present role, she has become India’s best-loved official, mostly due to her tireless attention to Indians in distress abroad," says the article.

Earlier in July, Sushma granted medical visa to a Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) resident Osama Ali, who was diagnosed with tumour and wanted to come to Delhi for his treatment.

Taking to Twitter Sushma said, "POK is an integral part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied it. We are giving him visa. No letter required."

In another incident, Swaraj granted medical visa to a four-month-old toddler from Pakistan with a heart condition. Post operation, the child's father said, "The heart of my child beats today for Madam Sushma Swaraj.”

 

 

TAGS

Sushma SwarajMEAswaraj on twitterpakistan daughter in law

From Zee News

DelhiIndia

Five die as dumper hits car in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri

Lizard found in biryani served to passenger travelling in Poorva Express
India

Lizard found in biryani served to passenger travelling in P...

Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India evicted Pakistani intruders from the icy heights
India

Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India evicted Pakistani intruders f...

World

Eliminate terror safe havens in Pak: Muhajir Congress urges...

No &#039;third time&#039; luck for Sitaram Yechury: CPM refuses Rajya Sabha seat to party general secretary
India

No 'third time' luck for Sitaram Yechury: CPM ref...

Angel particle – Scientists find first evidence for &#039;Majorana fermion&#039; after 80-year-long hunt
Science

Angel particle – Scientists find first evidence for 'M...

Xiaomi all set to unveil Mi 5X today – All you should know
Mobiles

Xiaomi all set to unveil Mi 5X today – All you should know

India

473 pilgrims leave for Amarnath

Venomous king cobras found hidden in potato chip cans; Los Angeles man held on charges of snake-smuggling
Environment

Venomous king cobras found hidden in potato chip cans; Los...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sikkim stand-off | Fault lines in Sino-Indian ties

Indian cricket board beyond law and control

DNA Edit | A storm called Shah: Sweeping across the electoral map

Will govt’s all-electric car fleet plan make inroads in India?

DNA Edit: Death traps on roads