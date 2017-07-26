Indian daughters, Pakistani daughters-in-law always welcome: Sushma Swaraj's lovely tweet wins hearts

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has once again won hearts with a lovely tweet to Indian daughters and daughters-in-law from other countries.

Responding to a tweet requesting for visa help, Swaraj tweeted:

Indian daughters and daughters in law from Pakistan or any other country are always welcome. https://t.co/5jTCKSX0sp — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 25, 2017

The 65-year-old BJP leader, who has over 8.69 million Twitter followers, is known to actively resolve problems of Indians living abroad.

Yesterday, an editorial piece in The Wall Street Journal called Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj "India’s Best-Loved Politician" in the world’s biggest democracy. "In her present role, she has become India’s best-loved official, mostly due to her tireless attention to Indians in distress abroad," says the article.

Earlier in July, Sushma granted medical visa to a Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) resident Osama Ali, who was diagnosed with tumour and wanted to come to Delhi for his treatment.

Taking to Twitter Sushma said, "POK is an integral part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied it. We are giving him visa. No letter required."

In another incident, Swaraj granted medical visa to a four-month-old toddler from Pakistan with a heart condition. Post operation, the child's father said, "The heart of my child beats today for Madam Sushma Swaraj.”