Indian diplomat and family harassed by bike-borne gang in Islamabad, India submits 12th complaint

NEW DELHI: The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has sent yet another complaint of harassment to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan on Saturday. An Indian officer and his family were followed by bike-borne men on Thursday, March 15, in Islamabad.

This is the 12 Note Verbale submitted this year.

“Another Note Verbale was sent today by Indian High Commission in Islamabad to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan protesting against the intimidation and harassment of Indian High Commission officials. This was the 12th Note Verbale this year on the subject,” reported news agency ANI, quoting sources.

“Incidents of harassment of officials who had gone for shopping to the Blue Area in Islamabad on 17th March and an officer & his family followed by bike-borne men on 15th March were highlighted. We have asked the Pakistan Government to investigate these incidents,” it added.

Both the neighbour nations have been trading allegations over harassment of High Commission personnel for sometime now.

Last week, on March 11, Islamabad accused India of harassing diplomats and their families living in the country, reported Pakistan-based publication Dawn, quoting diplomatic sources.

According to the report, Pakistan warned to pull out its diplomats and their families if the "intimidation" is not put to an end.

The diplomatic source was further quoted as claiming that children of Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner were stopped and harassed while they were going to school. He further alleged that members of diplomatic were being abused during their movement in public.

With ANI inputs