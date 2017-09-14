close
Indian doctor in US stabbed to death

An Indian doctor hailing from Telangana was stabbed to death in Kansas state.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 23:24

Hyderabad: An Indian doctor hailing from Telangana was stabbed to death in Kansas state of the United States, as per the information reaching his family here on Thursday.

Achutha Reddy, a psychiatrist, was murdered in his clinic in East Wichita, on Wednesday night. US police has arrested a young man.

Informed sources quoted the US police as saying that the assailant, aged 21, repeatedly stabbed the doctor after a conversation. It was not yet clear if the attacker was his patient.

Reddy was affiliated to some other hospitals in the region. He was a specialist in absolute yoga.

Hailing from Nalgonda district, Reddy graduated from Osmania Medical College in 1986. He later moved to the US, where he completed his residency in psychiatry from the University of Kansas Medical School in Wichita.
 

Indian doctorUnited StatesTelanganaEast WichitaKansasAchutha Reddy

