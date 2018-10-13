हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanskrit classes

Indian embassy in US to start Hindi, Sanskrit classes

The classes would be of one hour duration and they would be imparted by Dr Mox Raj, a teacher of Indian Culture at the embassy.

Representational image

Washginton: Aiming at promoting Hindi and Sanskrit in the US, the Indian embassy in Washington has announced to start free weekly classes for the two languages soon. 

The classes would be of one hour duration and they would be imparted by Dr Mox Raj, a teacher of Indian Culture at the embassy, it said in a statement.

The classes would be held at the embassy premises. The exact dates of their commencement would be announced soon.

Hindi classes would be held every Tuesday from 6 pm to 7 pm. And Sanskrit classes every Thursday, at the same time, the statement said.

