Indian envoys facing harassment in Pakistan, MEA takes up issue with Islamabad

NEW DELHI: Many Indian diplomats living in Pakistan are facing harassment in the neighbouring country. The diplomats are being denied new gas connections and even the guests visiting the envoys are being harassed. The internet services for some senior officials have also been blocked in Pakistan.

There was also reportedly an incident of an intruder entering an official's house early on December 10. Taking cognisance of the issue, the Ministry of External Affairs in India has taken up the matter with its counterpart in Pakistan.

This is not the first time that the Indian mission in Pakistan is facing trouble. In March this year, Indian diplomats had alleged harassment. Even the Pakistani diplomats in India had also reported incidents of harassment that they were facing in Delhi. After weeks of high-level discussions, both sides had on 30 March agreed to mutually resolve the matter, in line with the 1992 Code of Conduct for the treatment of diplomatic/consular personnel in India and Pakistan.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs General VK Singh had also in July told Parliament that India has, from time to time, taken up incidents of harassment, aggressive surveillance and intimidation of the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and also the obstacles placed in the early completion of residential complex for the Indian High Commission officials.

The functioning of diplomatic missions between India and Pakistan is governed by Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 and the bilateral Code of Conduct signed by the two countries in 1992. India, Pakistan code of conduct of 1992 says safety and security of the premises of diplomatic personnel, their families shall be respected and protected. It also says intrusive and aggressive surveillance such as verbal and physical harassment shall not be allowed.