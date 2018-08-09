Indian family deplaned by British Airways as 'child kept crying'

An Indian family has alleged that they were offloaded from a British Airways flight after their son started crying on board. AP Pathak, who was travelling to Berlin from London has alleged that they were initially threatened and later made to deboard the aircraft. The child was reportedly three years old.

"We were travelling to Berlin from London in British Airways. Our son started crying and a flight attendant came and threatened to offload us if our kid doesn't keep quiet. After a while, he called the security and we were offloaded," Pathak said.

The passenger has written to the government for help and sought a compensation from the British Airways. "I have given a letter to Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and complained to British Airways. They have not replied yet. It was an act of racial discrimination. I request an apology and compensation for the harassment of an Indian," he added.

Taking note of the incident, the British Airways has initiated an investigation into the alleged harassment. "We take claims like this extremely seriously and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We have started a full investigation and are in direct contact with the customer," British Airways said in a statement.