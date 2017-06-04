close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Indian forces won't count bullets if Pakistan fires: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday warned Pakistan over its repeated attempts to disturb peace in Kashmir, saying the Indian forces won`t count bullets if Pakistan fires even once.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 18:46
Indian forces won&#039;t count bullets if Pakistan fires: Rajnath Singh

Hamirpur: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday warned Pakistan over its repeated attempts to disturb peace in Kashmir, saying the Indian forces won`t count bullets if Pakistan fires even once.

"Pakistan is trying to disturb peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir time and again, but this practice will not continue for long," Singh said a public meeting in this Himachal Pradesh town.

The Indian Army has been given permission not to keep an account of bullets "if Pakistan fires one bullet", he added.

The Minister`s statement comes a day after two Indian Army soldiers were killed in a militant ambush of an Army convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

He said India cannot forget the supreme sacrifice made by its security men.

Rajnath Singh was on a day-long visit here to attend Bharatiya Janata Party`s Tridev Sammelan aimed at strengthening and mobilising party cadres.

Besides Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Rajnath Singh was accompanied by two-time former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and his son Anurag Thakur, who is member of Parliament from Hamirpur.

This Congress-ruled state is slated to go to the polls in November.

Taking a jibe at the Virbhadra Singh-led state government, Rajnath Singh accused it of not utilising adequately the central funds for development.

He claimed the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre had been liberal in sanctioning projects and funds but corruption was too rampant in the state.

Last month, BJP President Amit Shah was in Kangra district to mobilise party workers.

TAGS

IndiaPakistanPakistan firesRajnath SinghKashmirIndian ArmyJ P NaddaAmit Shah

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Indian Army to open doors to women in combat roles: General Bipin Rawat
India

Indian Army to open doors to women in combat roles: General...

Madhya Pradesh farmers end strike post talks with CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh farmers end strike post talks with CM Shivr...

London terror attack: 12 arrested by British police; UK PM Theresa May condemns &#039;Islamist extremism&#039;
World

London terror attack: 12 arrested by British police; UK PM...

Farmers stir: Maharashtra revenue minister takes swipe at Pawar
Maharashtra

Farmers stir: Maharashtra revenue minister takes swipe at P...

Bihar: Denied mortuary van, man carries wife&#039;s dead body on motorcycle
Bihar

Bihar: Denied mortuary van, man carries wife's dead bo...

Assam's Sankardev Kalakshetra museum displays rich cul...
Assam

Assam's Sankardev Kalakshetra museum displays rich cul...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video