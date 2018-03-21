Indian government should stop war mongering, constant blustering: Pakistan

Just days after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s warning to Pakistan over protection of India’s territorial integrity, the foreign office of Pakistan has said that the Indian leadership must end “constant blustering” and “stop creating an atmosphere of war mongering”.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal issued a statement, carrying a message for the Indian government, on microblogging site Twitter, saying, “Indian leadership is advised to end this constant blustering and to stop creating an atmosphere of war mongering”.

He further tweeted that while Pakistan wants peace with India, “any foolhardy act would only get a befitting response”.

Pakistan-based publication Dawn said that while the actual cause of the statement from Islamabad is not known, it might be in response to Saturday’s statement of Rajnath Singh wherein he talked about security forces crossing over the Line of Control (LoC) if needed.

"We not only secure India internally but can also cross border, if needed, to protect the country," he had said at a summit organised by a television news channel.

The Home Minister had further said that India wants to maintain friendly relations with Pakistan but that country was not keen for it, rather giving "political legitimacy" to LeT founder and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

"Pakistan is now providing political legitimacy to a UN designated terrorist. Hafiz Saeed is now allowed to form a political party, he will contest elections and go to Parliament. Haqqani Network, which is responsible for killings of scores of people are being abeted and given protection. It is shocking," he said.

Singh, however, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved huge success in taking the fight against terrorism on international forum. Earlier nobody talked against Pakistan's terrorism, now the US has also condemned Pakistan, he said.

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir will remain an integral part of India, Singh had said that the Narendra Modi government "wants a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue and the interlocutor appointed by it was ready to talk to anyone who is willing to have a dialogue".