close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Indian hackers take down major Pakistani govt sites on 70th Independence Day

The hackers allegedly posted pro-India content while defacing the websites.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 10:38
Indian hackers take down major Pakistani govt sites on 70th Independence Day
Indian hackers allegedly took down over 500 Pakistani websites

New Delhi: In a large scale cyber attack, Indian hackers allegedly took down over 500 Pakistani websites, including some major government sites on August 14 – the nation's Independence Day. The hackers posted pro-India content while defacing the websites.

Websites of some key ministries of the Pakistan government have been affected. The sites hacked includes - Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Climate Change, Ministry of Inter-provincial coordination, Ministry of Water and Power, Ministry of Information Technology and others.

Several websites, still not functional, carried the following message:

“Website Under Maintenance. We will be back shortly. Sorry for the inconvenience”

An official of the Ministry of Information Technology said the attack was carried out by a group calling themselves "LuluSec India".

The Pakistani government is yet to give a formal reaction.

It is not the first incident of cyber-attack by Indian hackers on Pakistani government websites.

In October 2016, Indian hackers reportedly hacked crucial government network, locking their computers and data. Pakistani hackers, too, attacked several websites of top Indian educational institutes earlier this year.

 

With PTI inputs

TAGS

Cyber attackIndian hackersPakistani websitesHacking

From Zee News

Assam celebrates Independence Day
AssamIndia

Assam celebrates Independence Day

PM Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort to mark 70th Independence Day - WATCH full speech
India

PM Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort to mark 70th Independe...

Independence Day 2017: 21 Delhi Police personnel awarded medals
Delhi

Independence Day 2017: 21 Delhi Police personnel awarded me...

From &#039;Chalta Hai&#039; to &#039;Badal Sakta Hai&#039;, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks of Creating a &#039;New India&#039; in his Independence Day Speech
India

From 'Chalta Hai' to 'Badal Sakta Hai',...

On 70th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi urges youths to create a &#039;New India&#039;
India

On 70th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi urges youths to...

India

Surgical strike proved India's strength: PM Narendra M...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new website to honour gallantry award winners since Independence
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new website to honou...

Those who plundered nation have lost sleep: PM Modi
India

Those who plundered nation have lost sleep: PM Modi

Asia

Death toll in Nepal floods reaches 91

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power

For past 70 yrs, India’s fauj has been its strongest shield

Independence Day 2017: We, The people

DNA Edit: Can Priyanka Gandhi’s entry revive electoral hopes?