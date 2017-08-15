Indian hackers take down major Pakistani govt sites on 70th Independence Day

New Delhi: In a large scale cyber attack, Indian hackers allegedly took down over 500 Pakistani websites, including some major government sites on August 14 – the nation's Independence Day. The hackers posted pro-India content while defacing the websites.

Websites of some key ministries of the Pakistan government have been affected. The sites hacked includes - Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Climate Change, Ministry of Inter-provincial coordination, Ministry of Water and Power, Ministry of Information Technology and others.

Several websites, still not functional, carried the following message:

“Website Under Maintenance. We will be back shortly. Sorry for the inconvenience”

An official of the Ministry of Information Technology said the attack was carried out by a group calling themselves "LuluSec India".

The Pakistani government is yet to give a formal reaction.

It is not the first incident of cyber-attack by Indian hackers on Pakistani government websites.

In October 2016, Indian hackers reportedly hacked crucial government network, locking their computers and data. Pakistani hackers, too, attacked several websites of top Indian educational institutes earlier this year.

With PTI inputs