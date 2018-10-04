हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajay Bisaria

Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria's talk in Lahore cancelled at last minute

Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria's talk at a training institute in Lahore was cancelled at the last minute on Thursday.

Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria's talk in Lahore cancelled at last minute
ANI photo
LAHORE: Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria's talk at a training institute in Lahore was cancelled at the last minute on Thursday.

Bisaria was scheduled to deliver a speech at the Lahore campus of National School of Public Policy, an institution for training of civil servants in Pakistan. 

The event was organised by Civil Services Academy in Pakistan and the invitation for the same was sent last month. 

However, the institute withdrew the invitation and later stated that the event has been cancelled due to scheduling constraints. 

This is not the first instance of Pakistan barring the Indian envoy from attending an event,

On two previous occasions, Bisaria has stopped visit Gurdwara, despite securing prior permissions.

