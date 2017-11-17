Indian killed in US: Sushma Swaraj expresses concern, says government following it up
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said the government is following up on the murder of the Indian student who was shot dead at a grocery store in the United States.
WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said the government is following up on the murder of the Indian student who was shot dead at a grocery store in the United States.
The incident took place in the US state of California. Reportedly, one of the two attackers was of Indian-origin.
Swaraj took to Twitter saying, she had received a detailed report on the "unfortunate death" of Jassar.
"It was a case of armed robbery at a gas station in which robbers shot at Dharampreet who was working there. The police have arrested a suspect of Indian origin," she said.
"We are following up further police investigation and will extend all help to his family."
On Monday, 20-year-old Dharampreet Singh Jassar was on duty at the Tackle Box store next to a gas station in Madera city when the incident took place.
The armed men barged into the store with a motive to loot when one of them fired several shots at Jassar, who reportedly tried to hide behind the cash counter.
The suspects robbed cash and fled with a couple of cigarettes boxes. The victim's body was found on Tuesday following which the police were informed.
Jassar hailed from Punjab and was a student of accounting. He had gone to the US around three years ago on a student visa.
Police arrested 21-year-old Armitraj Singh Athwal, an Indian-origin man, believed to be one of the two robbers who fired multiple shots at Jassar.
(With IANS inputs)