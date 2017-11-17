Indian killed in US: Sushma Swaraj expresses concern, says government following it up

WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said the government is following up on the murder of the Indian student who was shot dead at a grocery store in the United States.

The incident took place in the US state of California. Reportedly, one of the two attackers was of Indian-origin.

Swaraj took to Twitter saying, she had received a detailed report on the "unfortunate death" of Jassar.

"It was a case of armed robbery at a gas station in which robbers shot at Dharampreet who was working there. The police have arrested a suspect of Indian origin," she said.

"We are following up further police investigation and will extend all help to his family."

On Monday, 20-year-old Dharampreet Singh Jassar was on duty at the Tackle Box store next to a gas station in Madera city when the incident took place.

The armed men barged into the store with a motive to loot when one of them fired several shots at Jassar, who reportedly tried to hide behind the cash counter.

The suspects robbed cash and fled with a couple of cigarettes boxes. The victim's body was found on Tuesday following which the police were informed.

Jassar hailed from Punjab and was a student of accounting. He had gone to the US around three years ago on a student visa.

Police arrested 21-year-old Armitraj Singh Athwal, an Indian-origin man, believed to be one of the two robbers who fired multiple shots at Jassar.

(With IANS inputs)