Indian man arrested in Pakistan for not carrying travel documents: Report

An Indian national was on Sunday arrested here for not carrying travel documents, according to a media report.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 16:32

Islamabad: An Indian national was on Sunday arrested here for not carrying travel documents, according to a media report.

The Indian man, who has not been identified, was arrested from F-8 area of Islamabad for not having complete travel documents, Samaa TV reported.

A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act.

He has been sent to jail on judicial remand, the report said.

TAGS

Indian manPakistantravel documentsIndian arrested in PakistanPak Foreign Act

