Indian man on way to become youngest person in world to complete 7 summits and 7 volcanic summits

Leading mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta is on his way to become the youngest person in the world to achieve a dual feat – climbing both the seven summits and seven volcanic summits.

The West Bengal-based IT professional, who currently works in Bengaluru, will summit Mount Sidley, the highest dormant volcano in Antarctica Mission. He leaves for the mission on Thursday morning.

A flag-off programme where eminent personalities along with veteran mountaineers wished Siddhanta good luck was held on Wednesday. He will be dropped at Union Glacier from San Diego by the special craft and from where his final mission will start.

The temperatures around Mt Sidley hover around minus 30 to minus 40-degree Celsius. The unpredictable wind, infamous for hurricanic effect, is one of the biggest challenges he may have to face there.

Cant wait to flutter the National Flag at the top of Mt Sidley - the highest volcano of Antarctica! Need your blessings to make my country proud! Thank you @Tata Trusts, @Sikkim Manipal University - Distance Education, Trip360, Wakefit, #WowMomo, #CFRCE,…https://t.co/uw9znIE4zp — Satyarup Siddhanta (@SatyarupS) December 31, 2018

Siddhanta has equipped himself with a satellite phone, satellite devices to stay in touch with the base team.

“It's difficult to get accurate weather forecast in that region. Every moment is actually the threshold of death,” said Siddhanta, adding that he hopes to summit Mt Sidley in between January 19 to 21.

On December 5, 2018, he scaled Pico de Orizaba, the highest volcanic peak in North America. Pico de Orizaba (5636m), a stratovolcano located in Mexico.

Earlier, he successfully summited five more volcanos in different continents.

Volcanic Summits of Satyarup so far:

Mt Kilimanjaro twice in 2012 & 2018

Mt Elbrus 2013

Mt Ojos Del Salado in January 2018

Mt Damavand in September 2018

Mt Giluwe in November 2018

Mt Pico De Orizaba in December 2018

In December 2017, he completed seven mountain summits – the highest mountains of each of the seven continents.