Indian man serious after assault in New Zealand

Wellington: An Indian man was seriously assaulted in New Zealand and police are seeking the public`s help to identify the man.

The incident happened in Takanini, South Auckland on Tuesday. "The man was left severely beaten on the footpath at approximately 10.20 p.m. on Great South Road, Takanini," police was quoted as saying by the Indian Weekender community portal.

Police said the man is between 20 to 30 years in age and is of Indian descent. He was wearing a grey colour shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers with white soles, according to the report.

Police were seeking to talk to anyone who witnessed the assault or had any information about the man.