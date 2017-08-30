Indian military vs Chinese military – A comparison
The recent Doklam standoff had snowballed into a crisis of sorts between India and China, until on August 28 the Ministry of External Affaitrs announced that New Delhi and Beijing have almost completed the disengagement of border personnel at the area near the Bhutan tri-junction.
Ever since the two Asian giants were engaged in the Doklam standoff, the Chinese media had been carrying a barrage of critical articles slamming India and had even invoked the 1962 war between both the countries.
Here's a comparison of how the Indian and Chinese forces stack up against each other.
Chinese military vs Indian military
Indian military strength
Defence budget – USD 51 billion
Total military personnel – 4,207,250
Active personnel – 1,362,500
Reserve personnel – 2,844,750
Aircraft strength
Total aircrafts – 2,102
Fighter aircraft – 676
Attack aircraft- 809
Transport aircraft – 857
Total helicopter strength – 666; attack helicopters 16
Army strength
Combat tanks – 4,426
Armored fighting vehicles – 6,704
Self-propelled artillery – 290
Towed artillery – 7,414
Rocket projectors – 292
Indian Navy
Total Naval assets – 295
Aircraft carriers – 3
Frigates -14
Destroyers – 11
Submarines -15
Mine warfare vessels – 6
Chinese military strength
The People’s Liberation Army was formed in 1972 and comprises ground forces, naval forces, artillery, armed police and air force.
Defence budget – USD 151 billion
Total military personnel – 3,712,500
Active personnel – 2,260,000
Reserve personnel – 1,452,500
Aircraft strength
Total aircraft – 2,955
Fighter aircraft – 1,271
Attack aircraft- 1,385
Transport aircraft – 782
Total helicopter strength – 912; attack helicopters 206
Army strength
Combat tanks – 6,457
Armored fighting vehicles – 4,788
Self-propelled artillery – 1,710
Towed artillery – 6,246
Rocket projectors – 1,770
Chinese Navy
Total Naval assets – 714
Aircraft carriers – 1
Frigates -51
Destroyers – 35
Submarines -68
Mine warfare vessels – 31
(Data taken from globalfirepower.com)