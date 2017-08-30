close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Indian military vs Chinese military – A comparison

The recent Doklam standoff had snowballed into a crisis of sorts between India and China, until on August 28 the Ministry of External Affaitrs announced that New Delhi and Beijing have almost completed the disengagement of border personnel at the area near the Bhutan tri-junction.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 22:58
Indian military vs Chinese military – A comparison

New Delhi: The recent Doklam issue had snowballed into a crisis of sorts between India and China, until on August 28 New Delhi and Beijing ended their 75-day-long tense standoff with both agreeing to withdraw troops from the region.

Ever since the two Asian giants were engaged in the Doklam standoff, the Chinese media had been carrying a barrage of critical articles slamming India and had even invoked the 1962 war between both the countries.

Here's a comparison of how the Indian and Chinese forces stack up against each other.

Chinese military vs Indian military

Indian military strength

Defence budget – USD 51 billion

Total military personnel – 4,207,250

Active personnel – 1,362,500

Reserve personnel – 2,844,750

Aircraft strength

Total aircrafts – 2,102

Fighter aircraft – 676

Attack aircraft- 809

Transport aircraft – 857

Total helicopter strength – 666; attack helicopters 16

Army strength

Combat tanks – 4,426

Armored fighting vehicles – 6,704

Self-propelled artillery – 290

Towed artillery – 7,414

Rocket projectors – 292

Indian Navy

Total Naval assets – 295

Aircraft carriers – 3

Frigates -14

Destroyers – 11

Submarines -15

Mine warfare vessels – 6

Chinese military strength

The People’s Liberation Army was formed in 1972 and comprises ground forces, naval forces, artillery, armed police and air force.

Defence budget – USD 151 billion

Total military personnel – 3,712,500

Active personnel – 2,260,000

Reserve personnel – 1,452,500

Aircraft strength

Total aircraft – 2,955

Fighter aircraft – 1,271

Attack aircraft- 1,385

Transport aircraft – 782

Total helicopter strength – 912; attack helicopters 206

Army strength

Combat tanks – 6,457

Armored fighting vehicles – 4,788

Self-propelled artillery – 1,710

Towed artillery – 6,246

Rocket projectors – 1,770

Chinese Navy

Total Naval assets – 714

Aircraft carriers – 1

Frigates -51

Destroyers – 35

Submarines -68

Mine warfare vessels – 31

(Data taken from globalfirepower.com)

TAGS

ChinaIndiaDoklamChinese military vs Indian militaryPeople's Liberation ArmyIndian ArmyIndian NavyIndian Air Force

From Zee News

Maharashtra

Udahav Thackeray's 'cloudburst' remark cause...

Stephen Hawking&#039;s &#039;Breakthrough Listen&#039; detects Repeating Fast Radio Bursts from dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years from Earth
Science & Environment

Stephen Hawking's 'Breakthrough Listen' dete...

Garje Gujarat: BJP&#039;s slogan for Gujarat Assembly Election 2017
Gujarat

Garje Gujarat: BJP's slogan for Gujarat Assembly Elect...

Terror is terror, unfair to give religious labels to terrorism: Union Home Secretary
India

Terror is terror, unfair to give religious labels to terror...

51 MPs/MLAs facing crime against women charge: ADR
India

51 MPs/MLAs facing crime against women charge: ADR

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami flays Sasikala clan: 'No r...

CBI begins probing 18 land deals, including Vadra-linked firm
Rajasthan

CBI begins probing 18 land deals, including Vadra-linked fi...

Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe to perform groundbreaking ceremony of India&#039;s 1st bullet train project on September 14
India

Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe to perform groundbreaking ceremon...

Gujarat receives 100.84 per cent of long period average rainfall
Gujarat

Gujarat receives 100.84 per cent of long period average rai...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

When no means NO! Marital rape is a rape. Period

DNA Edit: A kashmiri start-up

DNA Edit: Water rises, cities fall

Capitalism isn’t for farmers

Access to safe abortion should be made every woman’s right