Indian military vs Chinese military – A comparison

New Delhi: The recent Doklam issue had snowballed into a crisis of sorts between India and China, until on August 28 New Delhi and Beijing ended their 75-day-long tense standoff with both agreeing to withdraw troops from the region.

Ever since the two Asian giants were engaged in the Doklam standoff, the Chinese media had been carrying a barrage of critical articles slamming India and had even invoked the 1962 war between both the countries.

Here's a comparison of how the Indian and Chinese forces stack up against each other.

Chinese military vs Indian military

Indian military strength

Defence budget – USD 51 billion

Total military personnel – 4,207,250

Active personnel – 1,362,500

Reserve personnel – 2,844,750

Aircraft strength

Total aircrafts – 2,102

Fighter aircraft – 676

Attack aircraft- 809

Transport aircraft – 857

Total helicopter strength – 666; attack helicopters 16

Army strength

Combat tanks – 4,426

Armored fighting vehicles – 6,704

Self-propelled artillery – 290

Towed artillery – 7,414

Rocket projectors – 292

Indian Navy

Total Naval assets – 295

Aircraft carriers – 3

Frigates -14

Destroyers – 11

Submarines -15

Mine warfare vessels – 6

Chinese military strength

The People’s Liberation Army was formed in 1972 and comprises ground forces, naval forces, artillery, armed police and air force.

Defence budget – USD 151 billion

Total military personnel – 3,712,500

Active personnel – 2,260,000

Reserve personnel – 1,452,500

Aircraft strength

Total aircraft – 2,955

Fighter aircraft – 1,271

Attack aircraft- 1,385

Transport aircraft – 782

Total helicopter strength – 912; attack helicopters 206

Army strength

Combat tanks – 6,457

Armored fighting vehicles – 4,788

Self-propelled artillery – 1,710

Towed artillery – 6,246

Rocket projectors – 1,770

Chinese Navy

Total Naval assets – 714

Aircraft carriers – 1

Frigates -51

Destroyers – 35

Submarines -68

Mine warfare vessels – 31

(Data taken from globalfirepower.com)