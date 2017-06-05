Indian music unites country by breaking social barriers: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Indian music, in all its forms, unites the country by breaking social barriers and spreading the message of togetherness.

Stressing that Indian music sets the base for the country's "Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb", he said its majesty, magic and mysticism, positively effects an individual's thoughts.

"Indian music, whether it is classical, folk or filmy, has always worked for unity in the country by breaking all social barriers," Modi said through video conferencing at the fifth International Convention of SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) at IIT Delhi here.

It has always spread the message of togetherness by breaking all walls of religion and caste. Our classical music is the best medium to gain peace and experience calmness, he said.

Emphasising on the relevance of Indian music and its diversity, the prime minister said, "Hindustani music of the north, Carnatic music of the south, Rabindra Sangeet of Bengal, Jyoti Sangeet of Assam and Sufi music of Jammu and Kashmir, all these musical traditions set the base of our Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb."

"Our diversity is our strength," Modi said, adding students of one state can learn songs in other regional languages.

"Indian music will help us in realising the goal of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' (One India, Best India)," he said.

Stressing that it is important for the younger generation to know and understand India's rich cultural and musical heritage, the prime minister said these days the youth are less aware about Indian classical music and instruments.

"This is a matter of concern for our country, as no nation can succeed by ignoring its heritage," he said.

"There is one type of music which will make your body move and then there is Indian music which will make your heart dance. Music is art, a livelihood. But, in Indian context, it is spirituality, a way of life," Modi said.

Appreciating the efforts of SPIC MACAY in promoting Indian culture and especially music, the prime minister said it can play a vital role in the Centre's Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat programme.

The inaugural event was attended by Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy, his Haryana counterpart Kaptan Singh Solanki, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and MP Karan Singh.

Stressing that music and art can connect people with their roots, Prabhu said, "It is one of the most significant quality that humans have, we can express our emotions in the form of art."

"Many of the challenges you see in the world today are because people are losing connection with their roots. They are moving away from their culture... To find the sanity that we are losing, we must go back to our roots, our culture of music, art and science," he said.

The event, which will conclude on June 11, marks the organisation's 40th anniversary, and will see performances by eminent artistes including Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Begum Parween Sultana, Teejan Bai, Shivkumar Sharma among others.