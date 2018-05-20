Indian Naval ships to visit Vietnam as part of operational deployment to South East Asia, North West Pacific region

As part of the ongoing operational deployment of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet ships to South East Asia and North West Pacific region, three Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri, Shakti and Kamorta will be making a port call to Tien Sa Port, Danang from 21-25 May. The ships will make the visit under the command of Rear Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet.

During the visit, there would be an interaction between personnel of both the navies, official calls and interaction with dignitaries of the Vietnamese Government. Guided tours for Indian Naval personnel, sports events and a band concert by Indian Navy band. On completion of the harbour phase, both Indian Navy and Vietnam Peoples’ Navy would be undertaking an exercise.

India and Vietnam have had strong bilateral ties. The relations have been strengthened in recent years due to growing economic relationship and convergence on security issues. In 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Vietnam, the relations between the two countries were elevated to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also scheduled to visit Vietnam in June this year and the Chief of General Staff of Vietnam People's Army and the Commander-in Chief of Vietnam People's Navy are scheduled to visit India later this year.

The Indian Navy has had extensive interactions with Vietnam People’s Navy, particularly in the field of training, repairs, maintenance and logistics support aimed at capacity building. The last visit by Indian Navy ship to Vietnam was in September 2017, when two of its ships INS Satpura and INS Kadmatt visited Hai Phong port. The current visit seeks to enhance maritime cooperation between the two Navies and will further bolster the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to security and stability in the region and the world at large.