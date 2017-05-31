Indian Naval Sumitra ship rescues 18 in Cyclone Mora-hit Bangladesh

New Delhi: Indian Naval Ship Sumitra that was rushed for rescue operations to Bangladesh's Chittagong that was hit by cyclone Mora, has rescued 18 persons so far, officials said on Wednesday.

The search and rescue operation was taking place 90 miles south of Chittagong. Cyclone Mora had earlier caused havoc in Sri Lanka, killing at least 180.

The ship was rescuing persons who were blown away by Mora from the shores and coastal homes.

"One of the rescued men had no pulse or heart beat but was revived and is currently on ventilator on board the ship," a Navy official said.

Indian Naval ships were prepared for the rescue and relief operations as the cyclone had approached Bangladesh on Tuesday.