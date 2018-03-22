हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Navy drone crashes near Porbandar in Gujarat, no injuries

As per preliminary inputs, the aircraft had an engine failure.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 22, 2018, 13:06 PM IST
PORBANDAR: A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy crashed on Thursday soon after taking off from Porbandar in Gujarat. The crash took place close to the air base at around 10 am on Thursday. Indian Navy confirmed that there have been no injuries in the crash.

The Indian Navy also said that preliminary inputs indicate failure of the engine of the RPA.

More to follow

 

Trending