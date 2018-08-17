हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Indian Navy evacuates pregnant woman with water bag leaking during Kerala floods: Watch

A doctor was at first lowered to assess the pregnant lady. The rescue operation has been termed successful by the Indian Navy spokesperson.

Indian Navy evacuates pregnant woman with water bag leaking during Kerala floods: Watch

In an unprecedented incident, a pregnant lady's water bag started leaking before she was airlifted on Friday from near the flooded Kochi airport in Ernakulam district of Kerala. The Indian Navy spokesperson took to Twitter and posted a video of the incident. She was harnessed before being lifted to a helicopter that was sent to rescue people stuck in the flood-hit area. The lady was evacuated to Sanjivani hospital.

A doctor was at first lowered to assess the pregnant lady. The rescue operation has been termed successful by the Indian Navy spokesperson.

"A pregnant lady with water bag leaking has been airlifted and evacuated to  Sanjivani. Doctor was lowered to assess the lady. Operation successful," tweeted the Indian Navy spokesperson.

Around 15,000 people have been rescued from the flood-hit Kerala in the last nine days. The numbers have been given by Army Karnataka and Kerala (K&K) Sub-Area, headquartered at Bengaluru, under the name, `Operation Sahayog`. The operations were carried out by the Pangode military station, Pangode and Defence security cops, Kannur. Operation `Karuna`, carried out by the Indian Air Force, has rescued almost 170 people through airlifting and winching.

Tags:
KeralaKerala Floods

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close