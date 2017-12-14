Indian Navy gets its first indigenously-built Scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari

Mumbai: The Indian Navy has got its first indigenously-built Scorpene-class submarine 'INS Kalvari. Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the submarine at the naval dockyard in Mumbai on Friday.

The induction of the Scorpene is a huge boost to the 'Make in India' scheme. It is the first conventional submarine to be inducted into the Indian Navy after more than 17 years.

A diesel-electric attack submarine, it has been built by the Mazagaon Dockyard Ltd under its Project 75, with technological collaboration from DCNS, France. It is the first of six such submarines that will be inducted into the Navy.

Kalvari has gone through 120 days of extensive sea trials. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.

"The technology utilised in the Scorpene has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons," an official of the MDL said.

Scorpene submarines can undertake multifarious types of missions like anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance.

Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.

The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996 after nearly three decades of service.