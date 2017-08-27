Indian Navy identify ship that rammed fishing boat, pursuing it

Kochi: The Indian Navy has identified the vessel that rammed a fishing boat off the coast here on Saturday as a cargo ship belonging to a Hong Kong shipping company and are now on its trail, officials said on Sundayh.

Various authorities which includes Navy, Coast Guard and state government agencies have traced the cargo ship off the Sri Lankan coast.

According to those in the know, a naval aircraft has already left for Sri Lanka while a naval ship from Port Blair is now heading towards the island nation`s coast where the ship has been spotted.

The `hit and run` incident occurred around 12.15 pm on Saturday when the vessel hit the small motorised fishing boat, with six on board, at a spot 39 nautical miles from the Kochi coast and sped away.

"We were thrown out of the boat and it was after some time that we were rescued by other fishermen who were in the area," said one of the rescued fishermen, who reached the shores early on Sunday.

According to officials here, the Indian naval officials have already sought the help and support of the Sri Lankan authorities and are expecting to get the cargo ship back to Kochi or Port Blair for further probe.

