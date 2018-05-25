Indian Navy inducts MK-IV​ - fourth ship of landing craft utility

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy on Friday commissioned IN LCU L54 - the fourth ship of Landing Craft Utility (LCU) MK-IV class at Port Blair. Vice Admiral GS Pabby, AVSM, VSM, Chief of Materiel commissioned the ship.

The ship has been indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata. The Commissioning of L-54 is yet another manifestation of the country’s indigenous design and shipbuilding capability.

LCU MK-IV ship is an amphibious ship with its primary role being transportation and deployment of Main Battle Tanks, Armoured Vehicles, troops and equipment from ship to shore. These ships based at the Andaman and Nicobar Command, can be deployed for multirole activities like beaching operations, search and rescue, disaster relief operations, supply and replenishment and evacuation from distant islands.

The ship, commanded by Lieutenant Commander Munish Sethi, has a complement of 5 officers, 41 sailors and is capable of carrying 160 troops in addition. The ship, displacing 830 tons, is capable of transporting various kinds of combat equipment such as the Main Battle Tank, T72 and other vehicles. The ship is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and advanced systems like Integrated Bridge System (IBS) and Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).

The remaining four ships of the same class are in advanced stages of construction at M/S GRSE, Kolkata and are scheduled to be inducted over the next year and a half. The induction of these ships will contribute to the nation’s maritime security needs and is in consonance with the Prime Minister’s drive for 'Make in India'.