Indian Navy

Indian Navy looks at enrolling women as sailors

The inclusion of women as 'sea-going cadre' in the near future was also on the agenda during discussions.

New Delhi: Enrolment of women as sailors in the Indian Navy was on the agenda during discussions at the three-day Naval Commanders Conference that concluded on Friday. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her address to the top naval commanders urged the Naval chief Sunil Lanba to push for greater enrolment of women into the Navy.

The inclusion of women as 'sea-going cadre' in the near future was also on the agenda during discussions. The discussions that held over 'Indian Naval Indigenisation Plan 2015-30' included the induction of aircraft carrier, ships, nuclear-powered submarines, conventional submarines, re-vitalisation of aviation and sub-surface assets.

"The defence minister urged the Navy to give an impetus to the enrolment of women in the Navy. To this, Navy chief (Sunil Lanba) confirmed that enrolment of women in the sailor rank was one of the agendas in the conference. The inclusion of women as sea-going cadres is also being looked at in the near future," a source said.

At present, women are deployed in different branches of the Navy but are not sent at sea. They, however, work as observers in Navy's Dornier aircraft, IL-38 and P-8i reconnaissance aircraft.

There are over 639 women personnel in the Navy, including 148 medical officers and two dental officers. The women officers are deployed in areas like education, law, naval construction. 
Currently, women are recruited only as officers in all the three services. 

(With inputs from agencies)

