Cyclone gaja

Indian Navy on alert as Cyclone Gaja likely to make landfall on Thursday

At least one P8I aircraft, Dornier aircraft and helicopters are also standing by to undertake rescue operations.

The cyclonic storm 'Gaja' over the Bay of Bengal lay at about 470 km south-east from Chennai and is set to make landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban on Thursday evening bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu.

According to news agency ANI on Wednesday evening, the Eastern Naval Command has been monitoring the developments closely and the Flag Officer Commanding of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area has been in constant communication with the state administration. At least one P8I aircraft, Dornier aircraft and helicopters are also standing by to undertake rescue operations.

A total of two Indian Naval ships Ranvir and Khanjar are on standby to proceed to undertake humanitarian aid distress relief, evacuation, logistic support and medical aid. Ships will be embarked with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats, integral helicopters and relief materials.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy tweeted, "Indian Navy on the alert for Cyclone Gaja relief efforts as the cyclonic storm is approaching the coast of South Tamil Nadu & Pudducherry - likely poised to cross East coast on the evening of 15 Nov."

'Gaja' that lay over southwest and adjoining southeast and west central Bay of Bengal is about 550 km northeast of Nagapattinam and is very likely to cross the coast between Pamban and Cuddalore on Thursday evening or night with a wind speed gusting up to 100 kmph, the Met office said.

With the Tamil Nadu government already declaring that 30,500 rescue personnel were on standby, the district collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday. All educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would remain closed tomorrow in view of the cyclone.

Against the backdrop of the Central Water Commission advising constant vigil over dams, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar told reporters that dams, lakes and rivers channels were being monitored continuously.

The CWC had advised action as per the Standard Operating Procedure as heavy rainfall in catchment areas could fill up the dams fast in less than 24 hours.

The Minister said mobile operators have assured to move 'Cell on Wheels,' mobile platforms to provide uninterrupted mobile connectivity to Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts which are likely to witness the cyclone impact during landfall.

The government has also held discussions with oil marketing companies and they have been advised to maintain sufficient fuel stock, he said. While reiterating caution to fishermen to not venture into the sea, Udayakumar said a comprehensive list of do's and don'ts have been circulated to the people on cyclone eve.

The red column in the Met bulletins only indicate that steps to mitigate possible disaster should be taken by the government which has already been done and people should not panic, he underlined. The Met office had warned storm surge of about 1.0 metres likely to inundate low-lying areas of Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district of Puducherry at the time of landfall.

The IMD also cautioned about major damage to thatched huts. "Rooftops may blow off," and communication and power lines may be affected it had said adding standing crops could also be hit besides water intrusion in low lying areas. 

Cyclone gajaIndian NavyTamil Nadu Cyclone Gaja

