Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Positions open for Pilot, Observer, ATC in Short Service Commission; apply by March 4 @joinindiannavy.gov.in

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy has invited applications for Pilots, Observers and Air Traffic Controllers (AIRs) in the Short Service Commission (SSC). The Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 notice was released on the official website of the Indian Navy – https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The last date to apply is March 4, 2018.

In order to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 for Pilot/Observer/ATC Short Service Commission, candidates need to follow these steps

1. Go to the official website of Indian Navy joinindiannavy.gov.in

2. Click on the tab: 'Current Events' and open the notification, “SSC [SSC(PILOT)(OTHER THAN MR)],SSC [SSC(ATC)],SSC [SSC(OBS)],SSC [SSC(PILOT)(MR)] - 01/2019"

3. Next, hit the "Click here to apply online" tab and create your account

4. Follow the steps and complete the application process

5. After completing the process, download the confirmation page

“Applications are invited from unmarried eligible male & female candidates for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Pilot/ Observer/ ATC entry of the Indian Navy for course commencing Jan 2019 at the Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates must fulfil condition of Nationality as laid down by the Govt. of India,” read the official notification.

Indian Navy Vacancy Details

ATC: 7 post

Observer: 4 posts

Pilot (MR): 3 posts

Pilot (Other than MR): 5 posts