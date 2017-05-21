Indian Navy traces missing Maldivian landing craft

Male/New Delhi: The Indian Navy has traced a Maldivian landing craft with six crew members, three days after it went missing while travelling between two islands in the Maldives.

A Dronier aircraft of the Navy first located the landing craft - Maria 3 - 120 nautical miles east of Male last evening following which INS Kirch reached out to the ship and provided required assistance.

The Navy yesterday had sent the INS Kirch and the Dornier aircraft for search and rescue operation for the missing vessel.

"The ship's forward ramp had collapsed due to which she was unable to propel. INS Kirch has confirmed that all crew members are safe," Navy Spokesperson Capt DK Sharma said in New Delhi.

The landing craft was travelling from K Thulusdhoo, an island in the Maldives to L Gan, another island, on Thursday when it went missing.

India's Ambassador to Maldives Akhilesh Mishra applauded the crew of the Indian Navy and Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) for their coordination and cooperation in locating the missing ship.

"I feel very proud of the professionalism, unflinching courage and commitment to duty displayed by the Indian Naval officers in undertaking the search and rescue operation in an extremely challenging weather," he said.

The Indian Navy personnel also called on the Indian envoy.

The MNDF is the security organisation of Maldives responsible for defending the security and sovereignty of the the island nation.