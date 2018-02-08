Indian Oil recruitment 2018: 350 IOCL vacancies to be filled up, check details here
Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.
The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for posts of technician/accountant/trade apprentice. Those interested may apply online on or before February 20 at company’s official website – iocl.com. The company is looking to fill up as many as 350 posts. Selection of candidates would be done on the basis of written test and interview.
IOCL is looking to fill up following posts
Trade Apprentice – Electrician
Trade Apprentice – Fitter
Trade Apprentice – Instrument Mechanic
Trade Apprentice – Machinist
Trade Apprentice – Electronics Mechanic
Trade Apprentice – Accountant
Trade Apprentice – Electrical
Trade Apprentice – Mechanical
Trade Apprentice – Civil
Trade Apprentice – Electrical and Electronics
Trade Apprentice – Instrumentation
Trade Apprentice – Electronics
Eligibility
Aspiring candidates must be having a degree from any recognised university or institute through regular, full-time course in required disciplines with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate for general and OBC candidates. For SC/ST/PWD candidates, there is the relaxation of 5 percent.
Or
A degree from any recognised university/institute through full time, the regular diploma course in engineering in related disciplines with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate for general and OBC candidates. For of SC/ST/PWD candidates, the aggregate of 45 percent marks is required.
Age
The age limit for candidates must be minimum 18 and maximum 24 years. Relaxation to candidates will be provided as per given norms.
Selection process
The selection procedure would be done on the basis of written test and interview. While there will be 85 percent weightage for written test, for the interview it will be 15 percent weightage.
How to apply
Candidates can register online at iocl.com.
Last month, IOCL invited applications for the post of non-executive personnel for Southern (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry) and western region ( Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh). It was announced that Recruitment would be done on the basis of a written test. Inviting applications for 113 posts of Junior Operator (51), Junior Operator (Aviation) (51) and Junior Chargeman (11). The age limit for the posts was minimum 18 and maximum 26 years.
Important Date
Last date for receipt of printout of application form: February 16
Last date for online registration in southern region: February 10
Last date for online registration in western region: February 7
Written test to be held: February 25
Candidates were asked to register at the official website iocl.com. After registration, the printout of the online application form along related documents has been asked to be sent by ordinary post to ‘Post Box No. 3321, Nungambakkam MDO, Chennai-600 034.