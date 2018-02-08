Indian Oil recruitment 2018: 350 IOCL vacancies to be filled up, check details here

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for posts of technician/accountant/trade apprentice. Those interested may apply online on or before February 20 at company’s official website – iocl.com. The company is looking to fill up as many as 350 posts. Selection of candidates would be done on the basis of written test and interview.

IOCL is looking to fill up following posts

Trade Apprentice – Electrician

Trade Apprentice – Fitter

Trade Apprentice – Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice – Machinist

Trade Apprentice – Electronics Mechanic

Trade Apprentice – Accountant

Trade Apprentice – Electrical

Trade Apprentice – Mechanical

Trade Apprentice – Civil

Trade Apprentice – Electrical and Electronics

Trade Apprentice – Instrumentation

Trade Apprentice – Electronics

Eligibility

Aspiring candidates must be having a degree from any recognised university or institute through regular, full-time course in required disciplines with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate for general and OBC candidates. For SC/ST/PWD candidates, there is the relaxation of 5 percent.

Or

A degree from any recognised university/institute through full time, the regular diploma course in engineering in related disciplines with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate for general and OBC candidates. For of SC/ST/PWD candidates, the aggregate of 45 percent marks is required.

Age

The age limit for candidates must be minimum 18 and maximum 24 years. Relaxation to candidates will be provided as per given norms.

Selection process

The selection procedure would be done on the basis of written test and interview. While there will be 85 percent weightage for written test, for the interview it will be 15 percent weightage.

How to apply

Candidates can register online at iocl.com.

Last month, IOCL invited applications for the post of non-executive personnel for Southern (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry) and western region ( Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh). It was announced that Recruitment would be done on the basis of a written test. Inviting applications for 113 posts of Junior Operator (51), Junior Operator (Aviation) (51) and Junior Chargeman (11). The age limit for the posts was minimum 18 and maximum 26 years.

Important Date

Last date for receipt of printout of application form: February 16

Last date for online registration in southern region: February 10

Last date for online registration in western region: February 7

Written test to be held: February 25

Candidates were asked to register at the official website iocl.com. After registration, the printout of the online application form along related documents has been asked to be sent by ordinary post to ‘Post Box No. 3321, Nungambakkam MDO, Chennai-600 034.