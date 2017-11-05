Indian-origin boy thought Kenyan cops were burglars, gets shot in confusion

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday confirmed that Bunty Shah was shot dead due to confusion during anti-terror operations being conducted by the Kenyan security forces in Nairobi.

“Deceased Bunty Shah was a Kenyan national of Indian origin. Kenyan security forces were conducting anti-terror operations on the building across Shah's residence. Bunty thought this as an intrusion by armed burglars and fired in the air. The security forces returned the fire resulting in Bunty's death. Kenyan Police have regretted the incident,” Swaraj said.

While offering condolences to Shah's family, the External Affairs Minister assured all help.

Earlier, Swaraj sought a report from the Indian High Commission in Kenya following reports of an Indian boy being shot dead in Nairobi.

"Suchitra (Suchitra Durai, India's High Commissioner to Kenya) - Please send me a report on this," Sushma Swaraj tweeted late on Saturday night following a request by one Netra Parikh.

In her message on Twitter, Parikh said that the boy named Bunty Shah of Bombil Industries was shot dead at his home and sought support for the family.

Kenya is home to around 80,000 people of Indian origin.