Indian-origin doctor linked to 118 sexual offences gets bail

A London-based Indian-origin doctor charged with 118 sexual offences, including one involving a 13-year-old girl, has been granted bail by a UK court.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 16:16

London: A London-based Indian-origin doctor charged with 118 sexual offences, including one involving a 13-year-old girl, has been granted bail by a UK court.

Manish Shah, 47, of Brunel Close, Romford, has been accused of sexually assaulting 54 people at his practice in Havering in east London between 2004 and 2013, BBC reported.

He is charged with 65 counts of assault by penetration, 52 counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault on a child under 13, the Metropolitan Police said.

Shah appeared at Barkingside Magistrates` Court on Thursday where he denied all charges. 

He was granted bail on the condition he does not attend his former surgery and does not contact any current or former patients of the surgery or any of its past or current employees.

Shah was also barred from practising as a doctor and from accessing any NHS medical records. An investigation was launched into the doctor after several people went to police in July and August 2013, the report said.

Shah, a family planning specialist, trained at St. Bartholomew`s Hospital in London, qualifying in 1993.

He was until recently listed as working in a limited capacity at a GP surgery in Southend-on-Sea, Essex. None of the alleged offences relate to his time at the Southend practice.

LondonIndian-origin doctorsexually assaulting caseMetropolitan Police

