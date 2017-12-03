Indian, Pakistani armies trade heavy fire on LoC

Jammu: Indian and Pakistani armies on Friday traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. No casualty or damage was reported on the Indian side.

The Pakistan Army started unprovoked shelling and firing on Indian positions in Khari Karmara in Poonch district around 10.45 a.m. with mortars, automatics and small arms, an official here said. Indian troops retaliated "strongly and effectively", the official added.

The intermittent exchange of firing continued till 1 p.m.