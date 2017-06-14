Indian, Pakistani Army trade fire on LoC

Jammu: Heavy shelling and firing exchanges between Indian and Pakistani Army took place on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district, a defence official said.

"Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms automatics and 82 mm mortars in Bhimber Gali sector of the LoC on Wednesday," defence sources told IANS.

"Pakistan shelling and firing started at 5 a.m. and continued till 5.45 a.m. The Indian Army responded effectively and strongly to unprovoked, indiscriminate shelling and firing by Pakistan Army."

Pakistan Army has been violating the bilateral ceasefire with impunity during the last fortnight by resorting to indiscriminate shelling and firing, especially in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Indian Army says it is being done by Pakistan to facilitate the infiltration of militants into the Indian side.