close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Indian, Pakistani Army trade fire on LoC

Heavy shelling and firing exchanges between Indian and Pakistani Army took place on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district, a defence official said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 09:18
Indian, Pakistani Army trade fire on LoC

Jammu: Heavy shelling and firing exchanges between Indian and Pakistani Army took place on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district, a defence official said.

"Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms automatics and 82 mm mortars in Bhimber Gali sector of the LoC on Wednesday," defence sources told IANS. 

"Pakistan shelling and firing started at 5 a.m. and continued till 5.45 a.m. The Indian Army responded effectively and strongly to unprovoked, indiscriminate shelling and firing by Pakistan Army." 

Pakistan Army has been violating the bilateral ceasefire with impunity during the last fortnight by resorting to indiscriminate shelling and firing, especially in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Indian Army says it is being done by Pakistan to facilitate the infiltration of militants into the Indian side.

TAGS

Indian ArmyPakistani armyLoCLine of controlKashmir`s Poonch districtinfiltration of militantsdefence official

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Women in Uttarakhand village fight penury to become entrepr...
Uttar Pradesh

Women in Uttarakhand village fight penury to become entrepr...

Bangladesh landslides toll reaches 137
WorldAsia

Bangladesh landslides toll reaches 137

UP Congress leader refers to Rahul Gandhi as &#039;Pappu’ in social media message, fired
Uttar Pradesh

UP Congress leader refers to Rahul Gandhi as 'Pappu’ i...

Fire breaks out in Hyderabad lodge; 30 rescued
Telangana

Fire breaks out in Hyderabad lodge; 30 rescued

Leopard barges into Bombay Veterinary College girls hostel, kills dog
Maharashtra

Leopard barges into Bombay Veterinary College girls hostel,...

Opposition parties to pick consensus presidential candidate in crucial meet today
India

Opposition parties to pick consensus presidential candidate...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video