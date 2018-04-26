हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Indian, Pakistani Army trade heavy fire on LoC

Defence sources said the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing, using mortars, small arms and automatic weapons.

Representational image

JAMMU: Indian and Pakistani troops on Thursday traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Defence sources said the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing, using mortars, small arms and automatic weapons. Indian positions were targeted.

"Pakistan shelling and firing started at 8.30 a.m. and continued till 11 a.m.

"Our positions retaliated strongly and effectively. No casualty or damage has been reported from our side," the sources said.

