Indian, Pakistani troops trade fire on LoC

Jammu: Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy fire on Sunday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri district, a defence official said.

"Pakistan army began indiscriminate firing and shelling on our positions on the LoC in Naushera sector from 6.30 a.m.," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS.

"They first initiated small arms and automatic gunfire, but later used mortars."

"The firing is ongoing and our forces are effectively retaliating," Mehta added.