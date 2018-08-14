Indian Railways changes departure/arrival timing of 301 trains from August 15

The Indian Railways has changed the arrival and departure timings of several trains, and the same is slated to come into effect from August 15, Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Northern Railway, timings of 301 trains have been altered.

The statement says that while departure timing of 57 trains have been advanced, that of 58 trains have been deferred. Similarly, the arrival timing of 102 trains have been advanced and that of 84 trains have been deferred.

“It is notified for the information of general public that Northern Railways' new time table will be effective from August 15. Passengers are requested to please check their train timings from railway enquiry before commencing their journey,” read the statement released by the Northern Railway.

Some trains which are affected are Amritsar and Shatabdi Express, Lucknow Mail, Tejas Express, Humsafar Express and Antyodaya Express whose departure timings have been preponed by five minutes.

Some trains whose arrivals have been postponed are Neelachal Express, Dehradun-Amritsar Express, Humsafar Express, Jan Shatabdi Express among others.

The revised timings will effect a difference of five minutes to two-and-a-half hours.

(With PTI Inputs)