Indian Railways introduces Humsafar Express train from Allahabad to Anand Vihar (T), to run tri-weekly

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has introduced a new Humsafar Express train from Allahabad to AnandVihar (T) which will run tri-weekly. The train service was inaugurated on Wednesday by Manoj Sinha, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Communications and Minister of State for Railways from Allahabad station in North Central Railway.

The abstract schedule including timings, composition, stoppages etc of the 22437/22438 Allahabad-AnandVihar(T) Humsafar Express train services introduced is as under -

Days of run:

Ex-ALD: Mon, Wed, Sat

Ex-ANVT: Tue, Thu, Sun

Journey time:

From Allahabad to AnandVihar(T) - 7 hours 55 minutes

From AnandVihar(T) to Allahabad - 7 hours 30 minutes

Stoppages:

Kanpur Central

Composition of regular service:

LWACCN-18, LWLRRM-2 = 20 coaches

Nature of Service:

Humsafar Express