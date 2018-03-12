Indian Railways launches 3rd Mahamana Express train from Manduadih to Patna; flagged off by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the third Mahamana Express from Varanasi to Patna. The train equipped with all modern facilities was flagged off from platform number one of the Manduadih railway station here.

This train will be a daily service having commercial stoppages at Varanasi, Mughasarai, Buxar and Arrah station. It will cover a 234 km in each direction.

The train will have 10 non-AC chair car coaches. The train will also have one AC coach and two general bogies.

Among the facilities which have been provided in the coaches include LED lighting, charging points, digital display, high-quality toilet fittings etc.

While traveling from Manduadih to Patna, the Express train will depart from Manduadih railway station at 6:15 am and will arrive at Patna Junction at 10:35 am. En route to its journey, the Express train will halt at railway stations in Varanasi at 6:25 am, Mughalsarai at 7:20 am, Buxar at 8:41 am and Arrah at 9:40 am.

On its way back from Patna to Manduadih, the Express will train depart Patna Junction at 5:45 pm, will stop at Arrah railway station at 6:20 pm, Buxar railway station at 7:00 pm, Mughalsarai railway station at 8:55 pm, Varanasi railway station at 9:55 pm. The daily express train will arrive Manduadih railway station at 10:15 pm.

Already, there are two Mahamana Express trains are running from Varanasi, PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, to New Delhi and Vadodara. A Mahamana Express train also runs on the Bhopal-Khajuraho route.

The Mahamana Express trains with plush interiors have been built under the Make in India initiative. The Narendra Modi government had launched the first rake of the Mahamana Express as part of Indian Railways' Model Rake Project in 2016.