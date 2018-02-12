Indian Railways recruitment 2018: Railway offers over 90,000 jobs vacancies, Check details

The Indian Railways in one of the biggest recruitment drive recently announced a number of job vacancies for interested and eligible aspirants across states.

Candidates who wish to know more about the jobs on offer can either visit the official website of Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in or simply check the information mentioned below to know more.

The Ministry of Railways recently invited candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technicians where a total of 26,502 posts are on offer by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Apart from this, as a part of Indian Railways biggest recruitment drive, released a centralised notification to fill a total of 62,907 posts.

Not only this, the Southern Railway has invited applications for the post of Apprentice at sr.indianrailways.gov.in where a total of 717 posts are on offer. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know in order to apply for the posts on offer.

Railway Group D vacancy 2018

Railway aspirants who wish to be a part of the Indian railways can visit the official website at indianrailways.gov.in and check the details for the vacant posts.

According to the notification released, the online application is set to begin February 10, 2018, at 10 am and will end on March 12, 2018, at 23:59 pm. The notification has been released for the post of Track Maintainer, Gateman, Pointsman, Helper in Electrical/Mechanical/Engineering/Signal & Telecommunication departments, Porters & others.

In order to apply for the posts on offer, candidates need to go through the detailed eligibility criteria laid down by the Railway Recruitment Board in order to take part in the recruitment process.

No of vacant posts: 62,907

Important Dates

Online registration and submission of applications starts: February 10, 2018, at 10.00 am

Online registration and submission of applications ends: March 12, 2018, till 11:59 pm

Last Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee: Online Payment (Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card) – 12 March 2018 till 10:00 pm

SBI Bank Challan – 12 March 2018 till 01.00 pm

Post Office Challan – 10 March 2018 till 01.00 pm

Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technicians posts

Interested candidates can visit the official website of RRB to fill the application form of the same that is available online only.

Candidates need to make sure that they submit the complete application before 23.59 hrs on 05.03.2018.

Candidates need to note that those aspirants who are waiting for the results of prescribed educational qualification should not apply.

No of vacant posts: 26,502

Pay scale: Rs 19,900/- plus other allowances as admissible.

Important Dates

Recruitment process starts: February 3, 2018

Last day for filling application: March 5, 2018 till 23.559 hrs

First stage Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentatively scheduled during April and May, 2018

Dates for other stages of recruitment process shall be intimated through RRB’s website

Application for the post of Apprentice

Southern Railway has invited eligible candidates to apply for the post of Apprentice through the prescribed format on or before 23 February 2018.

The minimum qualification required for applying for the posts is of class 10. The candidates who are applying for these posts are required to submit one application for all trades/units.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list which will be prepared by the Railway recruitment committee.

No of vacant posts: 717

Last date for submission of application: 23 February 2018

Age Limit

15 – 22 years for Welder, Painter, Fitter, Electrician and R&AC Job.

15 – 24 years for Medical Laboratory Technician Job.

15 – 24 years for Ex.ITI Category Posts

Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per government rules.