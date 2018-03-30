Indian Railways Recruitment Board exam: 5 tips to prepare for the examination

New Delhi: As the Centre announces another 20,000 in vacancies in the Indian Railways, the total number of vacancies are now up to 1,10,000 from the existing 90,000. Earlier this month, the Railways had also announced a 20 per cent reservation for ‘Course Completed Act Apprentices’ for various positions in Railway Recruitment Control Board.

Releasing an infographic to explain the announce the number of vacancies, the Centre added that 10,000 additional jobs will be created in L-1 and L-2 categories.

The Indian Railways has also notified that over 9,000 jobs will be created in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). Advertisements for the same is slated to be released by the department in May 2018.

The announcements were made after Union Minister Piyush Goyal made changes in the Railways to improving travel safety, avoiding derailment, electrification, and modernisation of the Indian Railways using new technology.

Here are six tips to prepare for RRB exam:

1. Keep a thorough grip on the syllabus and all the subjects such as Mathematics, General Intelligence, General Knowledge, Science and Reasoning Ability.

2. Focus on quantitative aptitude section which includes formulae.

3. Stay updated on current affairs at national and international level.

4. Solve as many previous year question papers as possible

5. Look for tips and tricks to simplifying lengthy calculations.

6. On reasoning, solve questions related to analogy and classification, direction test, series, coding-decoding, blood relations and calendar.