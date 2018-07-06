हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways to accept Aadhaar, Driving Licence from DigiLocker as ID proof

Passengers can now show their Aadhaar or Driving Licence from the 'Issued Documents' section on the DigiLocker account.

File photo

New Delhi: The next time you are travelling by train and realise you have forgotten to carry your ID, worry not. The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday decided to accept digital Aadhaar and Driving License from DigiLocker as valid proofs from passengers on board trains across the country.

Passengers can now show their Aadhaar or Driving Licence from the 'Issued Documents' section on the DigiLocker account. An important thing to note here, however, is that documents uploaded by the passenger himself or herself in the 'Uploaded Documents' section will not be considered valid ID proofs.

At present, the IDs considered valid for travel in any reserved class on Indian trains are: 

Voter Photo identity card issued by Election Commission of India, Passport,  PAN Card issued by Income Tax Department, Driving Licence issued by RTO, Photo identity card having serial number issued by Central/State Government,  Student Identity Card with photograph issued by recognized School/College for their students, Nationalised Bank Passbook with photograph, Credit Cards issued by Banks with laminated photograph, Unique Identification Card-Aadhaar, m-Aadhaar & e-Aadhaar and Photo Identity cards having serial number issued by Public Sector Undertakings of State/Central Government, District Administrations, Municipal bodies and Panchayat Administrations.

