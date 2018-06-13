हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Indian Railways to live stream cooking in IRCTC rail kitchens: Report

Thanks to Indian Railways, you may soon be able to see live streaming of food being cooked in the base kitchens run by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism (IRCTC). Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has told The Times of India that the live streaming can be seen on IRCTC website.

Indian Railways to live stream cooking in IRCTC rail kitchens: Report

Thanks to Indian Railways, you may soon be able to see live streaming of food being cooked in the base kitchens run by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism (IRCTC). Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has told The Times of India that the live streaming can be seen on IRCTC website.

The report further quoted the Union Railways Minister as saying that a mobile app will also be developed so that passengers travelling in a train can see how food is being cooked in the kitchen. The move has been initiated to keep a check on how the food is cooked.

According to the report, the system implemented by the Indian Railways has the capability to track any discrepancy in the kitchen. While it will help in checking the uniforms worn by kitchen staff members, it will also detect rodents and mopping across kitchens.

This comes just a day after Goyal launched Rail Madad mobile app to expedite and streamline passenger grievance redressal.

The Rail Madad--Mobile Application for Desired Assistance During Travel, allows passengers to lodge complaints through mobile application/web platform, and enables them to check real-time feedback on the status of redressal of their complaints.

The application allows a passenger to register a complaint with minimum inputs. A unique ID is issued thereafter. It then relays the complaint online to relevant officials for immediate action. The action taken on the complaint is then relayed back to the passenger through SMS.

The Railway Passenger Grievance Redressal and Management System (RPGRAMS), developed by Northern Railway (Delhi Division) comprises many novel features including ‘Rail Madad’, an official statement said.

Tags:
Indian RailwaysIRCTCIRCTC foodIndian Railways cateringIndian Railways foodtrain food

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close