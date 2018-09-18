Indian skydiver jumps off plane from 13,000 feet to wish PM Narendra Modi on his birthday

Indian skydiver Sheetal Mahajan jumped off a plane from a height of 13,000 feet while holding a placard to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Monday.

The parajumper took the leap in Chicago in the USA. After the successful jump, the Padma Shri award winner uploaded her video on social networking site Facebook. "Wishing Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji on his 68th Birthday From 13000ft blue skies...with fellow Indian Skydiver Sudeep Kodavati taking videos," she wrote on Facebook.

The 35-year-old said she has been trying to meet the PM for the last four years, but her efforts have gone in vain. "I have been trying to meet the Prime Minister for the last four years but received no response from his office. I am hopeful of getting some response after this jump," Mahajan said in a message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 68 on Monday. From ladoos to cakes, his supporters and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members celebrated the day across the country.

PM Modi signed off his 68th birthday with a visit to the famous Shiva temple Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi where he prayed for about 30 minutes. He drove through the lanes of Kashi Vishwanath temple and waved at the crowds waiting to catch a glimpse of him before entering the temple premises.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey. A special puja was performed by the priests present at the temple and yellow "chandan", "kumkum" and "bhasm" was smeared on the forehead of the Prime Minister.

The entire city had been decked up as part of PM Modi's birthday celebrations. A large 68-kg cake of "laddoos" was cut by burqa-clad women at the Azam Park in Lahurabir locality.

Earlier in the day, several leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted their birthday greetings for the Prime Minister.